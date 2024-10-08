Three members of medical helicopter team killed in tragic Kentucky crash

Three members of a medical helicopter team tragically lost their lives in a crash in Kentucky on October 7. Air Evac Lifeteam, the company operating the service, announced the devastating news via a statement on Facebook.

The company revealed that the crew, based out of Grant County, Kentucky, was en route to assist a patient when the accident occurred. “We were informed of the accident by local law enforcement shortly after it happened,” the statement read. “Air Evac Lifeteam is heartbroken to share that three crew members from AEL base 133 perished in a helicopter accident in Owenton, Kentucky today.”

Describing the incident as “a terribly tragic accident,” Air Evac Lifeteam extended their deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the deceased crew members. The company emphasized that their primary focus is on supporting those impacted, stating, “Critical incident stress management teams have been sent to assist our team members during this difficult time.”

At this time, the names of the crew members involved in the crash have not been released, and the company requested privacy for their families. “AEL will work closely with the FAA and NTSB during the investigation,” the statement concluded.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed they are investigating the incident in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), stating, “NTSB investigating the Oct. 7 crash of a Bell 206L-3 helicopter near Owenton, Kentucky.”