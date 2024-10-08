World

Chinese commerce minister, U.S. counterpart hold phone talks

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: China’s Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao on Tuesday urged the U.S. to lift sanctions on Chinese enterprises in a phone call with his American counterpart Gina Raimondo.

Wang said it is crucial to clarify the boundaries of national security in economic and trade areas, as this would help maintain the stability and security of global industrial and supply chains while creating a favorable policy environment for cooperation between the industries of both countries.

The economic and trade relationship between China and the United States should serve as a stabilizing anchor in the overall relations between the two countries, he said.

Wang also expressed serious concerns, particularly regarding U.S. policies on semiconductors targeting China and restrictions on Chinese connected vehicles.

China urges the U.S. to take the concerns of Chinese companies seriously, to lift sanctions on Chinese enterprises as soon as possible and to improve the business environment for Chinese companies in the U.S., he said.

