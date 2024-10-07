Pakistan Padel Slam: Karachi Dominates Lahore in Thrilling Tournament

LAHORE: The much-anticipated Pakistan Padel Slam took place from October 4 to October 6 at the Padel Arena in Model Town, Lahore. Top teams from Lahore and Karachi faced off in a fierce competition, showcasing the growing popularity of padel in the country.

Karachi team members:

Talal Shah Khan, Yousaf Ghaznavi, Farhan Mustafa, Omar Maniya, Nameer Shamsi, M.A Mannan, Abdur Rehman, Athar Khan, Parbhat Kumar, Adil Siddiqui, Saira Umar, Mehak Taherani

Lahore team members:

Sulaiman Mahmood, Haris Ahmed, Muhammad Danish, Faraz Ehsan, Kashif Saeed, Faisal Anwar, Umer Zafar, Hammad Zafar, Hasaan Malik, Mahnoor Ghalib, Abdullah Aziz Anwar, Mehrunisa Osman Aziz, Minahil Aamer, Aqsa Khalid, Taha Jawad , Momin Jawad

In an exciting display of skill and teamwork, the Karachi team emerged victorious, dominating the matches and securing a significant win over their Lahore counterparts. The energy in the Padel Arena, Model Town was electric as fans cheered on their teams, making the event a memorable experience for all involved.

Special thanks are extended to Talal Shah Khan and Yousaf Ghaznavi from Legends Arena, Karachi. Whose efforts were instrumental in bringing the Karachi team to Lahore for this prestigious competition. Their dedication to promoting padel has been crucial in fostering a competitive spirit between the two cities.

The standout players of the tournament were Farhan Mustafa and Omar Maniya, who formed the best team of the event, showcasing exceptional skill and synergy on the court. Their performance will surely be remembered as a highlight of the Pakistan Padel Slam.

The tournament was orchestrated by Dawar Lashari, whose vision and determination brought both teams together, making the event possible. His commitment to the growth of padel in Pakistan is evident, and he continues to be a driving force behind the sport’s development.

Looking ahead, the second leg of the Pakistan Padel Slam is set to take place in Karachi from November 1 to November 3, where both cities will compete once again to determine who will take home the coveted Pakistan Padel Slam trophy.

Stay tuned for more updates as the excitement continues!