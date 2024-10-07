Govt to strengthen Pakistan’s technical landscape by harnessing youth’s potential: Siddique

Welcomes UK delegation, emphasizing importance of global partnerships in driving Pakistan’s progress

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddique on Sunday stated that Pakistan’s youth represents both a great opportunity and a challenge, reiterating the government’s commitment to fostering a talent pipeline not only to meet local demand but also cater to the global marketplace.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddique was speaking at an event by the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) to honour a delegation from the United Kingdom.

The event aimed at highlighting the potential for deeper collaboration in shaping Pakistan’s technical and vocational landscape.

In his keynote address, the Federal minister expressed his appreciation for the UK delegation’s visit, emphasizing the importance of global partnerships in driving Pakistan’s progress. “We are at a unique juncture,” the minister stated, “where Pakistan’s youth bulge is both an opportunity and a challenge.

Dr Siddique emphasized: “The growing global demand for skilled talent presents us with a window of opportunity, and together without international partners, we can harness this potential to uplift our nation.”

During a media engagement following the event, Dr Siddique addressed several questions, including those related to the recent protests in Islamabad. He firmly stated that the protests are counterproductive to Pakistan’s progress, especially at a time when the nation is emerging from diplomatic isolation and moving toward economic stability.

On a question about his political party’s stance on the upcoming constitutional amendment, Dr Siddique emphasized that the party will make a decision only after a thorough evaluation of the amendment, avoiding any premature conclusions.

The event was inaugurated by Muhammad Aamir Jan, Executive Director of NAVTTC, who highlighted the significance of this visit in fostering partnerships aimed at steering the technical education landscape of Pakistan.

The visiting UK delegation lauded NAVTTC’s ongoing reforms and efforts, expressing confidence in the commission’s direction. They noted that the progressive measures taken by NAVTTC could serve as a key driver in building a skills-oriented economy, positioning Pakistan as a regional leader in technical education and training.

The event concluded with an optimistic outlook for future collaborations aimed at developing Pakistan’s technological and industrial capabilities