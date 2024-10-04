Ben Affleck spotted battling stress as Jennifer Lopez divorce drama continues

Ben Affleck was recently photographed in Los Angeles smoking in his BMW i7, looking visibly stressed as his divorce from Jennifer Lopez moves forward. The 52-year-old actor’s solo appearance follows a period of tension as he and Lopez navigate the complexities of their separation.

Despite their decision to end their relationship earlier this summer, Affleck and Lopez have kept a cordial front in public. The two were seen together at a back-to-school event for their children in Los Angeles, showing a united front for their families.

However, the divorce proceedings are still active, and sources close to the couple confirm that there is no reconciliation on the horizon. Financial matters have added pressure to the already challenging process, as the sale of their former $68 million home recently hit a snag when a buyer pulled out. This delay has complicated the division of assets.

With no prenuptial agreement in place, the couple’s substantial fortune—Lopez’s estimated $400 million and Affleck’s $150 million—could lead to a drawn-out financial dispute. Legal experts note that only the assets and income earned during the marriage will be subject to division, but this adds another layer of difficulty to the ongoing negotiations.

Affleck and Lopez are also navigating the impact of their split on their blended families. Lopez has 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, from a previous marriage, while Affleck shares three children—Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12—with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. As the divorce continues, both parties are working to finalize the details amid the financial and emotional stress.