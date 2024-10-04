Internet service, social media apps down ahead of PTI protest

ISLAMABAD: The internet and mobile network services have been suspended across several cities of Pakistan including Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

As per details, the services have been suspended in several parts of the twin cities ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest call at the infamous D-chowk Islamabad.

Sources revealed that the internet service is disrupted in Karachi as well where netizens are facing issues in using social media apps.

Earlier today, the Punjab government deployed Rangers personnel in four cities of the province after invoking Section 144 to ban political gatherings, protests and rallies.