Anti-India sentiment among Bangladeshi youth

Over the past decade, there has been a noticeable shift in the political and social mindset of Bangladesh’s youth. What was once a close and collaborative relationship between Bangladesh and India has gradually evolved into one marked by skepticism, dissatisfaction, and, at times, outright hostility. Anti-India sentiment has surged among younger generations, fueled by several factors, including historical grievances, contemporary politics, and the growing influence of religious and nationalistic ideologies.

India played a crucial role in Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan in 1971. Its support, both militarily and diplomatically, was instrumental in the success of the Liberation War, which ended with the formation of an independent Bangladesh. In the years immediately following independence, the relationship between the two countries was generally positive. Shared cultural ties, linguistic affinities, and common geopolitical interests helped solidify this partnership.

However, over time, this relationship has been marked by periods of strain. Issues such as water-sharing disputes, trade imbalances, border security concerns, and accusations of India’s meddling in Bangladesh’s domestic politics have fostered a sense of unease. Many in Bangladesh feel that while their country benefited greatly from Indian support during its liberation, India has not always been a fair and equal partner in subsequent years. This sentiment has, in particular, grown stronger among the younger generation, which did not witness the Liberation War and is more influenced by current political realities than by the historical ties between the two nations.

For the last 15 years, the Awami League government, under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, has positioned India as a (so-called) reliable ally. The party’s official stance has often praised India as a good neighbour, emphasizing economic cooperation, security collaboration, and regional stability. India has played a key role in supporting Hasina’s administration, both diplomatically and politically, especially in its efforts to suppress dissidents and maintain stability for her government.

Despite this narrative, there has been growing discontent within Bangladesh regarding the nature of the India-Bangladesh relationship. Many Bangladeshis, especially the youth, believe that the benefits of this alliance have disproportionately favoured India. Trade deficits, unresolved water disputes like the Teesta River issue, routine border killings by the Indian security force, transit facilities, and a perception that India interferes in Bangladesh’s domestic affairs, have fueled this disillusionment.

For instance, the construction of dams and barrages on rivers shared between India and Bangladesh has had devastating impacts on the agricultural economy and ecology of Bangladesh. Many youths feel that the Awami League government has failed to protect Bangladesh’s national interests in these negotiations, leading to a growing perception that the ruling party is overly reliant on and subservient to India.

Moreover, events like the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in India have further fueled these sentiments. Furthermore, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s leaders are always spreading hate rhetoric against Bangladeshi Muslims. Many young Bangladeshis view these actions as part of a broader agenda of marginalizing Muslims in the Indian subcontinent, and this has resonated deeply within Bangladesh’s Islamic landscape.

Furthermore, the perception that India has played a role in propping up the Awami League government through its influence over elections and internal politics has alienated many young Bangladeshis. This sentiment has been exacerbated by India’s close relationship with the West and its growing stature as a regional hegemon, which contrasts sharply with Bangladesh’s more modest global standing.

While historical animosities between Bangladesh and Pakistan run deep due to the atrocities of the 1971 Liberation War, a curious shift has occurred in recent years. Pakistan, once viewed with hostility, especially by the pre-71 generation, has seen a resurgence in its appeal among the post-71 Bangladeshi youth.

This newfound affinity for Pakistan can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, Pakistan’s growing engagement with the Muslim world, particularly in terms of its diplomatic and military relations with major Islamic countries, resonates with Bangladesh’s increasingly religious youth. Secondly, Pakistan’s resistance to Indian influence on the global stage is viewed positively by those in Bangladesh who perceive India as an overbearing neighbour.

The influence of social media cannot be overlooked either. The Pakistani media and its entertainment industry have also found a following among young Bangladeshis, creating a subtle yet significant shift in perceptions. Many youths, disillusioned with what they perceive as Bangladesh’s unequal relationship with India, see Pakistan as a counterweight to India’s influence in the region.

The rise of Islamic forces in Bangladesh is another key factor contributing to the growing anti-India sentiment. In recent years, Bangladesh has witnessed a significant increase in the influence of Islamist political parties and religious groups. These groups, often critical of India’s treatment of its Muslim population, particularly in Kashmir and the northeastern states, have positioned themselves as defenders of Muslim identity both at home and abroad.

Islamist political groups like Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Andolon Bangladesh, etc and Islamic Movement groups like Hefazat Islam, Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis,etc have historically opposed close relations with India, viewing it as a Hindu-majority nation that undermines Muslim interests. As these groups gain more traction among the youth, their anti-India rhetoric has found a receptive audience. In particular, the rise of conservative Islam in Bangladesh has deepened the divide between the secular and religious factions of society, with the latter increasingly adopting a more critical stance toward India.

The growing anti-India sentiment among Bangladeshi youths represents a significant turning point in the country’s political and social landscape. As historical ties with India weaken and disillusionment with the current government’s policies deepen, many youths are turning to alternative ideologies, including Islamic nationalism and even a renewed interest in Pakistan.

This shift has profound implications not only for Bangladesh but for the entire South Asian region. India must recalibrate its approach to Bangladesh, recognizing that a generation disillusioned with its policies could lead to a weakening of diplomatic ties and the emergence of a more adversarial relationship in the future.