PHC grants protective bail to CM Gandapur till Oct 25

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday granted protective bail to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur to October 25.

A PHC divisional bench, comprising Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Waqar Ahmed, approved the chief minister’s protective bail and directed him to appear before the relevant courts October 25.

Earlier, CM Gandapur moved Peshawar High Court for transit bail in cases registered against him in Islamabad.

CM Gandapur pleaded in his plea that he wants to appear before the trial courts but fear he might be arrested before his appearance in the court.

He urged the court to fix the plea for hearing today and approve his protective bail to enable him appear before the court.

The court after hearing the arguments approved the transit bail with direction to the KP CM to appear before the relevant court(s) well within the protective bail period.

Earlier, an Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Ali Amin Gandapur in a case registered at Police Station I-9 under terrorism sections.

The court rejected Gandapur’s pre-arrest bail application and ordered him to appear before the court.

Gandapur’s lawyer, Raja Zahoor Hasan, appeared in court and requested an exemption from his appearance, which the court denied.

The prosecutor argued that Gandapur had consistently violated the law, and the court took notice of his conduct.