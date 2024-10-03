ATC upholds non-bailable warrants for KP CM, former Punjab deputy speaker

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday maintained the non-bailable arrest warrants of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi in a terrorism case registered by the Islamabad Police.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case against the accused. The court maintained the non-bailable arrest warrants of the accused over again skipping the appearance before it.

During the hearing, the lawyer presented the request of former provincial minister Rashid Hafeez seeking exemption from attendance, which was approved by the court.

The case was then adjourned till October 21.

It may be mentioned that the court had already initiated procedure to declare former member of the provincial assembly Umar Tanveer Butt an absconder in the case.

The case has been registered by I-9 Police Station, Islamabad.