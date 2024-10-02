Xi says to continue expanding China-Russia all-round practical cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said that he stands ready to work with Russian President Vladimir Putin to take the opportunity of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties to continue expanding all-round practical cooperation.

Xi made the remarks in a congratulatory message sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries. China and Russia, both major countries of the world and key emerging markets, are each other’s largest neighbor, Xi said.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 75 years ago, the two sides have continuously upgraded the quality of bilateral ties based on the fundamental interests of the two countries and two peoples while drawing from historical experience, he added.

Lasting good-neighborliness, comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation have become the most essential features of bilateral ties between China and Russia, Xi said.

He pointed out that since the beginning of the new era in particular, the two sides, under the strategic guidance of both presidents and in the face of profound changes unseen in a century, have continued to deepen political mutual trust, achieved remarkable results in practical cooperation, and won deep support for generations of friendship, making important contributions to improving the well-being of the two peoples and to promoting an equal and orderly multi-polar world and inclusive economic globalization that benefits all.