World

China urges preventing further turmoil in Middle East: FM spokesperson

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: China calls on the international community, especially major countries with influence, to play a constructive role and avoid further turmoil in the Middle East, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

On Oct. 1 Beijing time, Israel launched ground offensive in southern Lebanon. In the early morning of Oct. 2, Iran launched military attack against Israel.

China is deeply concerned over the turmoil in the Middle East, said the spokesperson, pointing out that China opposes the violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity and opposes moves that fuel antagonism and escalate tensions.

China believes that the protracted fighting in Gaza is the root cause of this round of turmoil in the Middle East, and all parties need to work urgently for a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire, the spokesperson added.

Previous article
Xi says to continue expanding China-Russia all-round practical cooperation
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Editorials

Expected inflation dip

The inflation reading for September closed on 6.9 percent, the lowest reading for four years, which is undoubtedly good news for the government. However,...

Midlife crisis in corporate Pakistan

A dangerous distortion of Islamic principles

General Bagheri issues stark warning: Iran prepared to intensify missile strikes on Israel

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.