JI, PTI announce to hold joint protest on October 7

ISLAMABAD: In a meeting held in Islamabad, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman met with PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, where the two parties announced a joint protest to be held on October 7.

The primary agenda of the meeting was to seek cooperation from all political parties on the current Middle East crisis, particularly Israel’s escalating aggression and recent actions in Lebanon.

Rehman expressed deep concern over Israel’s increasing hostilities in the region, stressing the need for unity on the issue of Palestine. “Regardless of our differences, we must come together for the cause of Palestine. Our relationship with Palestine is longstanding,” he said.

He also noted that PTI, as one of Pakistan’s largest political parties, would join JI in protests scheduled for October 7, with demonstrations to be held across various parts of Pakistan.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan stated, “A delegation from Jamaat-e-Islami visited us today, and we discussed several issues. No amendments should be made in secrecy, and we will present a united front to the public.”