Tarar warns law to take its course if KP CM dares to attack Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday warned Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur against marching on the federal capital, stating that any such action would prompt a stern legal response.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad, the information minister criticised Gandapur’s intentions to bring a “revolution” against the central government.

He said, “If the KP chief minister plans to attack the federal government using state resources, the law will respond swiftly. A revolution doesn’t come with ministers, convoys of official vehicles, and government employees.”

The information minister emphasised that Gandapur’s threats to march on Islamabad with state resources were unacceptable and warned that such actions would sabotage the country’s recent economic improvements.

“They want to destabilise the country. If they want to bring about a revolution, let them do so in the fields of education and healthcare in K-P,” he remarked.

Tarar praises Prime Minister’s UN visit

Tarar also praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to the United States for the United Nations General Assembly, which was lauded internationally.

He highlighted how Pakistan’s delegation boycotted the Israeli Prime Minister’s speech, setting an example for other nations who followed suit.

“The hall was nearly empty during the Israeli Prime Minister’s speech, and it was our Prime Minister’s leadership that sparked the walkout,” he noted.

Tarar further mentioned that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s support, calling Sharif “a brother to the Palestinian people.”

Economic progress and international recognition

The information minister also shared positive news on Pakistan’s economic progress, stating that inflation had dropped to 6.9%, and the World Bank had praised Pakistan’s economic policies.

“Even Turkey’s president commended Pakistan’s improving economy at the UN,” Tarar added.

He reiterated that the PTI’s attempts to destabilise the country were not in line with the economic improvements that Pakistan has achieved.

“The world is now recognising our economic policies, and we will not allow anyone to derail this progress,” he stated.