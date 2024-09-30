Imran Khan’s release will come through the court, says PTI’s Ali Muhammad Khan

SWAT: Central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday stated that Imran Khan will be released through the courts.

He emphasized that when a party expresses intentions to free their leader, it does not imply using force. “If we were to take Imran Khan out of jail without legal proceedings, it would only create more problems,” he said during an interview with a private TV channel.

Khan noted that PTI members had protested for 12 hours without leadership, highlighting that public unrest can escalate quickly. “The political movement is gaining momentum, and we have raised our voice in Parliament.”

He added that the revolution in the country was initiated by the nation on February 8, asserting that the people stand with Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Khan criticised the current government for attempting to implement constitutional amendments and accused them of trying to permanently close the doors of justice in the Supreme Court. “We will not allow the doors of justice to be shut,” he declared.

Responding to a question, he described the government as a “fake regime” imposed on the nation. He questioned whether amendments could truly be passed at two o’clock in the morning, labeling them as potentially harmful. “It seems that only Bhutto’s grandson is trying to undermine the constitution,” Khan remarked, suggesting that Bilawal has been given misleading incentives.

Khan also mentioned that pressure is being exerted on their MNAs to support the constitutional amendments.

“We will not tolerate bullying and rigging in any form. These individuals aim to coerce the judiciary into making decisions in their favor,” he stated. He expressed skepticism about Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and insisted that judicial appointments should follow seniority.

On February 8, the nation voted for PTI founder Imran Khan, clearly indicating who the popular leader is. Khan concluded that the current government has not only snatched their mandate and reserved seats but is also attempting to attack the judiciary. “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will continue its struggle for the rule of law and the constitution.