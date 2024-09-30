Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Pakistan for a 15-day lecture tour across major cities

ISLAMABAD: Renowned Indian Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrived in Islamabad on Monday morning for a 15-day tour that will take him to three major Pakistani cities to deliver lectures.

Dr. Naik is visiting Pakistan at the special invitation of the government. He was welcomed at Islamabad International Airport by Rana Mashhood, head of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, along with Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affairs Shamsher Ali Mazari and officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, including Syed Dr. Attaur Rehman.

The tour, which begins on October 5 in Karachi and concludes in Islamabad on October 20, will see Dr. Naik deliver lectures in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. His arrival attracted considerable attention from passengers at the airport, where he received enthusiastic greetings. Security was heightened as he was escorted to his destination in Islamabad.

During his visit, Dr. Naik will address several high-profile events in all three cities and meet with prominent national figures. His lectures are expected to draw large audiences, with both scholars and the general public eager to engage with his teachings.

On September 20, Dr. Naik’s official Facebook page confirmed his schedule, stating he would deliver lectures in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad as part of the nationwide tour. Joining him will be his son, Dr. Fariq Naik, also an Islamic scholar, who will speak in all three cities.

Schedule of Dr. Zakir Naik’s Lectures

Dr. Naik shared details of his schedule, revealing that the Karachi event will take place at Bagh-e-Quaid, across from the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. His first lecture in Karachi on October 5 will focus on “The Purpose of Our Life,” while Dr. Fariq Naik is set to speak on October 6, addressing the topic “Kya Quran ko Samajh Kar Parhna Zaroori Hai?” (Is it necessary to understand the Quran while reciting?).

Although Dr. Zakir Naik has announced the dates for his public lectures in Lahore and Islamabad—October 12 and 13 in Lahore, and October 19 and 20 in Islamabad—he has yet to disclose the specific venues and topics for these sessions.