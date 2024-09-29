Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence over ‘missing millions’ claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly reacted to the shocking claims that their Archewell Foundation did not sincerely declare their tax return.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not listed on the charity’s most recent 990 tax form, despite MailOnline’s report that they received two grants totalling more than £4.5 million ($6 million) over the previous two years.

In response, the former working royal’s charitable foundation shared that the records are correct. They “declared $2,000,911 in the latest return and the [left] money will appear on the next tax return,” Express reported.

Every donation made between January and December 2022 is included in the Archewell Foundation’s Form 990.

When The Archewell Foundation files its 990 at the end of this year, all donations made in 2023 will be shown as usual.

An insider shared, “It’s so unfair to do this to a charity when they have done everything correctly. The claims are ludicrous because they [the Sussexes] have always been upfront and transparent about their finances.”

The source added, “Something like this can be very damaging especially as it’s extremely misleading.”

Notably, this controversy made to the headlines just a day before Harry’s much-awaited visit to the UK for the national 2024 WellChild Awards.