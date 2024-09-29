Amir Muqam accuses KP CM of rebellion, warns of rising debt and insecurity

SWAT: Federal Minister for Safron and Affairs of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam, on Sunday accused the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of rebellion against the Federation, stating that his talk of revolution is an open defiance.

Speaking at a meeting with Muslim League-N officials and workers at his residence in Sangota, Swat, Muqam expressed concern over the provincial government’s performance.

Former Provincial Minister Muhammad Ali Shah and District President Qaimoos Khan also addressed the gathering. Muqam criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, claiming it has no development agenda and lacks vision for the province’s progress.

He warned that the province’s financial state is deteriorating, and if the current situation persists, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be burdened with a debt of Rs 3,000 billion in the next two to three years.

Addressing the province’s law and order situation, Muqam highlighted the insecurity in the Chief Minister’s area, where people cannot leave their homes after dark.

He condemned the provincial government for prioritizing corruption and commissions over public safety, stating that institutions have been ruined as a result.

Muqam also criticized the financial crisis in Swat University, where salaries are unpaid, and warned that many educational institutions are on the verge of closure. He dubbed the Chief Minister as “Chief Minister Saboteur” for failing to promote peace or development in the province.

The federal minister challenged the provincial government to compete with Punjab in terms of performance, stressing that progress cannot be achieved through criticism and rallies alone. He also accused the Chief Minister of misusing government resources for political rallies.

Muqam warned that the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is deceiving its workers and pushing an agenda that borders on rebellion against the Federation. He criticized their inconsistent stance on negotiations with the Taliban and their alleged conspiracies to weaken Pakistan.

Muqam reaffirmed his commitment to peace, stating that sacrifices have been made in the past for the country’s security, and they will continue to support those working for peace. He warned the provincial government against surrendering to terrorists, stating that the central government would not leave the people at their mercy.

In his concluding remarks, Muqam urged the Chief Minister to focus on public service rather than theatrics, warning that if he fails, there are other options to remove him from office.

He also accused PTI of lobbying in foreign parliaments against Pakistan, particularly in the Canadian parliament, where they allegedly sought to block IMF loans to Pakistan. Muqam stated that despite being in power multiple times, PTI failed to provide relief to the people, and the public will soon bring an end to their political chapter.