Pakistan, Turkiye agree to bolster defence, economic cooperation

NEW YORK: New Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wherein two sides agreed to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, investment, defence and security domain.

In the meeting held on the side-lines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the two leaders discussed the bilateral matters, regional and global developments, according to a PM Office press release.

Both the leaders assessed preparations for the upcoming 7th session of Pakistan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) to be held in Islamabad in the near future. The two leaders also discussed regional and global developments, especially the ongoing genocide and the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

They called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and end of hostilities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz appreciated Türkiye’s firm and consistent support for the oppressed people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

During the meeting, President Erdogan expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s economic policies, which have played a crucial role in stabilizing Pakistan’s economy and commended his leadership and commitment to economic reforms.

Furthermore, President Erdogan also extended his heartfelt birthday wishes to Prime Minister Shehbaz who celebrated his 73rd Birthday this week.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said “The way the Turkish President highlighted the issue touched the hearts of all those listening to him in the Assembly hall.”

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan and Turkey have brotherly relations and that President Erdogan would soon pay a visit to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and urged him to use his good offices for the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, and ensuring the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris.

The prime minister, in the meeting held on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly here, briefed the UN secretary-general on the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He underscored Pakistan’s serious concerns over India’s egregious actions in the IIOJK and stressed upon the need to resolve the dispute to ensure lasting peace and stability in South Asia.

Prime Minister Shehbaz welcomed the initiative by the Secretary General Guterres to organize the “Summit of the Future”, and expressed his hope that its outcome would help the developing countries in bridging the financial gap for implementation of SDGs and climate goals.

He condemned Israel’s genocidal campaign against the Palestinians, and called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

The prime minister also urged the international community to hold Israel accountable and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the establishment of a viable and sovereign State of Palestine.

Secretary General Guterres thanked the prime minister for Pakistan’s active engagement at the United Nations as well as for its role towards international peace and security in the form of its UN’s peacekeeping force.