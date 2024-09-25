LHC orders removal of Pervaiz Elah, family’s names from PCL, ECL

PTI president wanted to leave for UK and Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah from Sept 20 to Oct 5

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered removal of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s name from the passport control list (PCL).

Single-judge LHC bench, comprising Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza presided over the hearing of a petition filed by Ch Pervaiz Elahi, challenging inclusion of his name in passport control list.

During the proceedings, the government’s lawyer submitted the report.

The LHC also ordered removal of the former CM’s name from the PCL while also giving relief to his other family members including Rasikh Elahi and Zara Elahi by removing their names from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The court’s ruling came after contempt petitions were filed by Pervaiz Elahi and others.

Following the hearing, the court disposed of the petitions based on the public advocate’s report.

This legal victory follows an earlier plea, filed by Abuzar Salman Niazi on behalf of the Elahi family, requesting the removal of their names from the PCL to allow them to travel abroad for Umrah.

The plea stated that the family’s inclusion on the PCL was preventing their travel plans.

PTI President and former Punjab chief minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi, along with Rasikh Elahi and Zara Elahi, challenged the decision to put their names to the passport control list in the Lahore High Court.

The Ministry of Interior, FIA, and other relevant parties were made respondents. The petitioners argued that their fundamental rights were being violated by the inclusion of their names on the list.

They requested the court to overturn the decision to include their names on the list and order their removal.

It is also said that the courts have granted bail and that former CM Elahi wanted to leave for the UK and Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah from Sept 20 to Oct 5, 2024.

Pervaiz Elahi, who is also the President of PTI, had recently emerged from a yearlong legal battle, securing his release from prison.

In a statement, Elahi expressed gratitude to his supporters and the judges, thanking them for standing by the truth.