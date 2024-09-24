Multan students protest: Agriculture varsity closed after female student dies

A large number of students from the Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture in Multan have launched protests following the tragic death of a female student Minahail who was involved in a motorcycle collision with a university bus.

The incident occurred Monday, and tensions have escalated as students gathered outside the university to voice their anger, chanting slogans against the university administration.

In response to the protests, the University of Agriculture has been closed for two days in mourning for the deceased student.

The university spokesperson confirmed the closure, expressing deep sorrow over the loss and stating that this decision was made out of respect for Munahal.

The bus driver involved in the accident, identified as Amir, has been suspended as investigations continue.

The protests have intensified, with students demanding accountability and better safety measures from the administration.

A 5th semester student of the Bio-Chemistry Department of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture died after her motorbike hit a varsity bus coming from the opposite direction on Monday.

Rescue 1122 sources said Manahil, 21, was daughter of Shaban of Doulat Gate. The body was shifted to Nishtar Hospital. Shah Shams Police Station House Officer (SHO) Rao Mehtab told APP that they had reached the spot after the accident, adding that her motorcycle hit the bus and fell down. Resultantly, she was run over by the bus and died on the spot, he added.

The police officer said that the girl’s father had informed him that he did not want to lodge a complaint with the police.

If a formal application is submitted with police, it will start an investigation, the SHO maintained.

When contacted, MNSUA spokesperson Riaz Hiraj said that the unfortunate accident had occurred at 8:30am, adding that Manahil was driving rashly and lost control after seeing the bus from the other side. “We have CCTV footage of the accident. We showed it to her parents and after watching it, the father admitted that the bus driver had no fault,” he explained. Mr Hiraj disclosed that the girl had an accident in the Cantt area over a month ago and suffered severe injuries on the same motorcycle.

Gloom prevailed the varsity the whole day after the accident on Monday morning, he concluded.