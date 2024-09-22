NATIONAL

Accident in tank claims six lives, including women and children

By Staff Report

TANK: At least six people, including women and children, lost their lives, and a child was critically injured when an overspeeding car plunged into a gorge near Khargai check post on the Waziristan Highway.

According to reports, the private car skidded off the road and fell into the ravine, resulting in the tragic accident. Rescue teams and police arrived at the scene, recovering the bodies and the injured, who were shifted to the hospital.

The victims were residents of a suburban area in South Waziristan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

