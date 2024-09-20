PTI finally granted approval for rally at Jallo Park, Minar-e-Pakistan off-limits

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has secured approval from the district administration to hold its rally at Jallo Park, Lahore, on Saturday, September 21.

This decision came after the Lahore High Court ordered the district administration to address PTI’s request for the rally by 5pm.

The Deputy Commissioner’s office granted permission, specifying that the rally will be held at Jallo Park, instead of the initially planned venue, Minar-e-Pakistan. The event is scheduled to run from 2pm to 5pm.

Earlier in the day, Punjab’s opposition leader, Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, along with several Punjab Assembly members, visited Minar-e-Pakistan but found the location secured with locked gates and heavy police presence, preventing their entry.

In anticipation of the event, the district authorities closed off access to Minar-e-Pakistan by locking all entry points and placing containers on surrounding roads. A strong police deployment was also positioned at the site.

Meanwhile, PTI’s preparations for the rally are nearing completion. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is set to lead a convoy from Swabi on the morning of the event. PTI leadership has instructed candidates to ensure the participation of 500 supporters each. Gandapur’s convoy will also carry machinery to clear any potential obstructions on their way to Lahore.

According to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif, all arrangements for the rally are now finalized. He asserted that “a sea of people from Swabi” would be heading to Lahore, urging the government not to interfere with the gathering. He also commented that “Maryam Nawaz should remain calm.”

It is worth noting that the Lahore High Court had earlier dismissed a petition aimed at stopping the rally, declaring it inadmissible. The court directed the Deputy Commissioner to decide on PTI’s request within legal parameters by the given deadline.

In a conversation with journalists from Adiala Jail, PTI’s founding chairman, Imran Khan, warned that the rally would turn into a protest if permission was denied. He also indicated that if the rally were blocked, a nationwide protest would take place at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Khan emphasized that the rally’s goal is to “safeguard democracy and freedom,” rights that he claimed are supported by the Supreme Court but continuously undermined by the current government. He criticized the administration’s previous attempts to disrupt rallies, despite legal protections for such gatherings. “If the Deputy Commissioner does not allow the rally, we will gather at Minar-e-Pakistan,” he reiterated.

Drawing a comparison to the tenure of former president Pervez Musharraf, Khan remarked that even during martial law, restrictions on political rallies and media freedom were less severe. He further noted, “Musharraf’s elections were freer and fairer, and he did not impose bans on the media or political rallies.”

Khan concluded by criticizing the current government for selectively approving requests, arguing that while their petitions are heard, those from PTI are rejected.