Entertainment

Nadir Ali becomes first Pakistani to interview Dr Zakir Naik

By News Desk

Noted YouTuber Nadir Ali has become the first Pakistani host to interview renowned Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

According to details, Nadir who is known for his podcasts, has recently created headlines by interviewing Naik.  During the interview, Nadir asked Naik about his childhood, return to India, and other matters.

Naik also schooled Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over atrocities in the Occupied Kashmir.

He admitted that it was painful to leave India. “What I missed the most is religious gatherings in India,” Naik said.

“I had over 500 invitations to visit Pakistan after leaving India out of the total of 5,000 invitations,” he said.

During the interview, Naik acknowledged renowned cleric Dr Israr Ahmed, saying, “I inspired most from Dr Israr Ahmed due to his Urdu.

Previous article
Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ returns with exciting update for season 2 with release date
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Prince William shares heartfelt message as Kate Middleton marks comeback

Prince William released a delightful video message after his beloved wife, Kate Middleton, marked her return to royal duties after completing chemotherapy. On September 19,...

Why Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s red carpet couple debut was ‘a big deal’

King Charles shares message of ‘admiration and gratitude’ amid Harry’s UK return

Kate Middleton ‘changing her mind on things’ as ‘life is too short’ since chemo

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.