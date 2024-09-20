Nadir Ali becomes first Pakistani to interview Dr Zakir Naik

Noted YouTuber Nadir Ali has become the first Pakistani host to interview renowned Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

According to details, Nadir who is known for his podcasts, has recently created headlines by interviewing Naik. During the interview, Nadir asked Naik about his childhood, return to India, and other matters.

Naik also schooled Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over atrocities in the Occupied Kashmir.

He admitted that it was painful to leave India. “What I missed the most is religious gatherings in India,” Naik said.

“I had over 500 invitations to visit Pakistan after leaving India out of the total of 5,000 invitations,” he said.

During the interview, Naik acknowledged renowned cleric Dr Israr Ahmed, saying, “I inspired most from Dr Israr Ahmed due to his Urdu.