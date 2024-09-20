Moumita Debnath rape-murder case: Sandip Ghosh stripped of medical license

The West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) on Thursday revoked the registration of Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, effectively barring him from practicing as a doctor. An official from the council confirmed that Ghosh’s name has been removed from the list of Registered Medical Practitioners maintained by the WBMC.

In its notice issued on Thursday, the Council stated, “In view of non-receipt of any explanation whatsoever, even after the lapse of 13 days from you in response to the ‘Show Cause Notice’ issued by this Council vide No. 2420 – 2421 – C / 37 – 2024 of 6th September 2024, your name is removed from the Register of Registered Medical Practitioner being maintained by this Council w.e.f 19th September, 2024.”

According to sources, this decision means that Ghosh’s license to practice as a doctor has been officially revoked. Registration with the Council is a mandatory requirement for all doctors wishing to practice in the state.

Ghosh, an orthopaedic surgeon, had his registration canceled under various provisions of the Bengal Medical Act of 1914. In a significant turn of events, he was also a member of the Council and part of its ethics committee prior to this decision.

Ghosh is currently in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his alleged involvement in tampering with evidence in the rape and murder of a junior female doctor at RG Kar Medical College. He had previously been arrested by the CBI for his suspected role in financial irregularities and corruption at the same institution.