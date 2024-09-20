Moumita Debnath rape-murder case: Doctors partially call off strike, to resume work Saturday

Junior doctors in Kolkata have decided to partially lift their ongoing cease-work protest following assurances from the West Bengal government. On Thursday evening, the medicos announced that they would resume emergency services starting Saturday, while maintaining a cautious approach toward the government’s promises.

The protesting doctors plan to formally end their agitation with a rally from their protest site outside the health department headquarters to the CBI office at the CGO Complex in Kolkata. This decision also takes into account the worsening flood situation in the state.

“We will closely monitor the administration after resuming our duties. If we find any shortcomings, we will return with a stronger protest. We are giving the government a week to fulfill its promises. If they fail, we will revive the cease-work movement,” one of the protesters warned.

While emergency and essential services will be restored, the doctors clarified that they will not be working in the outpatient department (OPD) or operating theatres (OT) for now. The partial lifting of the protest applies only to these critical services.

“We have achieved significant progress during our agitation, such as the resignation of the Kolkata Commissioner of Police and two senior health officials. However, much remains unresolved. Although we have received directives from Nabanna after our meeting with the Chief Secretary, the timeline for implementing safety and security measures has not been specified,” another doctor explained.

In response to the doctors’ earlier demands, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee transferred Kolkata Police Chief Vineet Goyal, appointing Manoj Kumar Verma as his replacement. Two top officials from the state’s health department were also removed from their positions.