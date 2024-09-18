IIOJK votes under occupation’s shadow first time after 2019

SRINAGAR: Indian-Occupied Kashmir began voting Wednesday in the fake first local elections since the cancellation of its forced semi-autonomous status sparked fury in the troubled Himalayan territory, which is also claimed by Pakistan.

About 500,000 Indian troops are deployed in the region, battling a 35-year insurgency in which tens of thousands of civilians, Kashmiri freedom fighters have been martyred, including dozens this year.

Many in the disputed Muslim-majority territory of 8.7 million registered voters remain bitter over the 2019 order by the Hindu-nationalist government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose control from New Delhi.

A federally appointed governor has controlled the territory since, with the first regional assembly election in a decade viewed by many as being more about exercising their democratic rights than practical policies.

Voters queued under heavy security in the three-phased electionsóthe first for the territory’s assembly since 2014óstaggered geographically due to security arrangements and logistical challenges in the mountainous region.