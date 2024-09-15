Students rally against ‘faulty’ Intermediate results, demand probe against BISE Swat

SWAT: Hundreds of students from various educational institutions from across Swat district on Sunday rejected the intermediate part-II results recently by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Siadu Sharif, Swat, urging the provincial government to order an inquiry against the board administration.

The students of Government Postgraduate College Saidu Sharif and other educational institutions took out a rally on Saidu Sharif Road, raising slogans against the BISE Swat administration. They also staged a sit-in in front of Swat Press Club in Mingora to press the demand for a probe against the board administration.

Addressing the protesting student in front of the Swat Press Club, Insaf Students Federation (ISF) President Sheraz Khan, General Secretary Malik Farhan Ali Shahzad and other student activists alleged that due to nepotism in the Swat Board, the rights of hardworking and capable students usurped. “As a result of cheating and nepotism, incapable and weak students were declared pass in the examination at the cost of the hardworking students,” they claimed.

They said that for promotion and re-checking, fees were being collected from the students, which was completely cruel and unfair with the poor students.

“Therefore, we demand that the fees charged for promotion and rechecking of papers should be abolished immediately”, they emphasized.

“We completely reject the annual results of FA and FSC (Intermediate) because due to nepotism, the rights of meritorious students have been infringed upon and they have been given very low marks.”

They demanded that an investigation committee should be established in this regard to explore the facts.

“If our demands are not considered, we will go to the streets instead of colleges and widen the scope of the protest.” they announced.

Commenting on the students protest and demand, BISE Swat Controller Muhammad Ishaq, w said that the papers of the intermediate exams had been checked by competent and senior teachers and professors. “That’s why our paper marking has been praised for cross-validation at the provincial level”, he added.

He said that the impression was wrong that the board had usurped the right of any educational institution or student and given them low marks. “In the preparation of the result, great care has been taken to ensure that no child is deprived of his due right”, he emphasized.

“However, the children and educational institutions who have reservations about the result can visit the board and get their papers rechecked. In this regard, the board administration will fully cooperate with them,” he concluded.