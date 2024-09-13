‘Toxic milk’ consumption claims 13 lives in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: A chemical analysis has confirmed that the tragic deaths of 13 family members in Khairpur on August 19 were likely caused by consuming milk laced with poisonous substances.

The Chemical Laboratory Sukkur’s report, accessed by Dawn.com on Friday, revealed the presence of harmful chemicals, including insecticide and benzodiazepine, in the victims’ bodies.

The incident took place in the village of Haibat Khan Brohi near Pir Goth, Khairpur. The deceased include Gul Baig Brohi, his wife, five sons, three daughters, and other family members.

Khairpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr. Samiullah Soomro, who is leading the investigation, confirmed that the victims were poisoned. “We are thoroughly examining the medical report, which confirms the presence of toxic substances,” SSP Soomro told Dawn.com. He emphasized that the investigation is handling the case with utmost sensitivity, given the tragic loss of innocent lives, including children.

The postmortem results corroborated the chemical findings, indicating that toxic substances and narcotics were present in the victims’ bodies. An ongoing inquiry is focused on identifying those responsible, and legal action will be taken against any individuals found guilty.

The deaths have shocked the local community, as all victims were members of a single household. In recent months, there have been similar incidents of food poisoning across Pakistan, including the death of a bride in Peshawar and two children in Lahore.