Ranveer Singh to plan grand welcome for his baby girl at home

By Agencies

Bollywood A-lister and a new father, Ranveer Singh is planning a grand welcome for his wife Deepika Padukone and their newborn daughter at home.

wife Deepika Padukone is soon expected to be discharged from the hospital, days after giving birth to her first child, overjoyed father Ranveer Singh is making sure to give her and their baby girl a huge welcome at their home.

As reported by Indian media, the ‘Pathaan’ actor and her baby girl are in good health and they are expected to be discharged from hospital today, hence, the doting father is busy with special preps to welcome his girls home.

“The elated and excited father Ranveer Singh cannot wait to welcome both his Laxmis at home and has done a special preparation for their grand welcome,” revealed a source close to him.

It is worth noting here that Tinsel Town’s A-list couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in 2018, and announced their first pregnancy in February this year, were blessed with a baby girl on Sunday.

Hours after the news was first broke by Indian media outlets, the new parents officially announced the birth of their baby girl via an Instagram post. “Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024,” read the text on the announcement card shared by Padukone and Singh in a joint post.

