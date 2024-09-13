Hot and dry conditions with rain expected

The Met Department has issued a weather forecast indicating that most parts of Pakistan will experience hot and dry conditions over the coming days. However, varying weather patterns are expected in different regions.

In Islamabad and its surrounding areas, the weather is predicted to be partially cloudy, with a chance of rain accompanied by strong winds and thunder in the evening and night. Coastal areas of Sindh are also expected to remain partly cloudy.

Rainfall is anticipated in several northern and central regions. In the evening, areas such as Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Khushab, and Nurpur Thal are likely to experience rain. Additionally, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Talagang, Mianwali, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Lahore, and Gujrat may also see rain.

Balochistan is expected to remain hot and dry in most districts, according to the department.

Meanwhile, rain is forecasted for Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Mohmand, and Khyber. In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, and Swabi are also likely to experience rainfall.