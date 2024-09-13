NATIONAL

Hot and dry conditions with rain expected

By News Desk

The Met Department has issued a weather forecast indicating that most parts of Pakistan will experience hot and dry conditions over the coming days. However, varying weather patterns are expected in different regions.

In Islamabad and its surrounding areas, the weather is predicted to be partially cloudy, with a chance of rain accompanied by strong winds and thunder in the evening and night. Coastal areas of Sindh are also expected to remain partly cloudy.

Rainfall is anticipated in several northern and central regions. In the evening, areas such as Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Khushab, and Nurpur Thal are likely to experience rain. Additionally, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Talagang, Mianwali, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Lahore, and Gujrat may also see rain.

Balochistan is expected to remain hot and dry in most districts, according to the department.

Meanwhile, rain is forecasted for Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Mohmand, and Khyber. In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, and Swabi are also likely to experience rainfall.

Previous article
Ranveer Singh to plan grand welcome for his baby girl at home
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Prince Harry suffers major blow from Princess Diana’s family for this...

Prince Harry has apparently suffered a major blow from his mother Princess Diana’s family amid reports of his ‘secret’ contact with Spencer family members...
Natasha Danish appearing at a court in Karachi with face hidden for bail hearing

Natasha Danish’s bail plea in drug case rejected by Karachi court

Picture shows Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex in a cheerful mood ahead of his 40th birthday celebrations

Prince Harry opens up about turning 40 this weekend

Katy Perry’s team member slammed by fans over his rare comment on Dr. Luke

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.