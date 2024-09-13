Entertainment

Britney Spears grills Sabrina Carpenter’s viral act at VMA

By Agencies

Britney Spears has shared her two cents on Sabrina Carpenter’s viral kissing scene during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Gimme Gimme More hitmaker in an Instagram post gave her opinion of the Please Please Please singer’s performance in which she kissed a blue alien.

Why is she kissing an alien onstage?” Britney said in a video post without any caption.

She went on to say, “I adore her. I love her to death. I didn’t understand that part. Why didn’t she kiss a girl?”

