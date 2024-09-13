Harvey Weinstein indicted on additional sex crime charges

A grand jury in New York has indicted former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein on new sex crime charges, as announced by prosecutors during a court session on Thursday. The details of the indictment remain sealed until Weinstein can be formally arraigned. According to his defense attorney, Arthur Aidala, the new charges may include up to three additional allegations dating back to 2005.

Weinstein, who was not present in court, had been rushed to Bellevue Hospital earlier in the week for emergency surgery to remove fluid from his heart and lungs. Aidala revealed that the 72-year-old Weinstein was in critical condition before the procedure, telling the judge that his client “almost died” during the ordeal.

Weinstein is currently awaiting a retrial on rape and sexual assault charges after New York’s highest appeals court overturned his 2020 conviction, for which he had been serving a 23-year sentence. The judge has set a new trial date for November 12, but the defense expressed concerns about Weinstein’s health and readiness for trial. Aidala argued, “Ethically, we cannot be ready,” citing Weinstein’s recent surgeries and recovery as reasons to delay the trial. “I can’t exaggerate a heart operation. I can’t exaggerate a lung operation. He was in the Intensive Care Unit,” he added.

The judge ruled that Weinstein will remain at Bellevue Hospital to continue receiving medical treatment. A hearing on his health status is scheduled for September 18.

One of Weinstein’s accusers, Jessica Mann, who testified during his first trial and has been attending recent court sessions, issued a statement in response to the new charges. Mann expressed that the indictment reaffirms that those who misuse their power cannot evade justice indefinitely, adding, “This decision once again shows that people who abuse their position of power cannot avoid justice; only at times delay it with means such as wealth, fame, and connections.”