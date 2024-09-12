NATIONAL

Imran defends ‘embattled’ Gandapur, disapproves of remarks about journalists

By Staff Report
  • KP CM’s comments appeared to be overly zealous and not reflective of his usual stance: PTI founder

RAWALPINDI: Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Founder on Thursday expressed his disapproval of Gandapur’s comments about the media while defending his speech at Sangjani rally, saying that the KP chief minister’s controversial remarks were made in the heat of the moment.

During an informal interaction with journalists in Adiala Jail on Thursday, Khan expressed his disapproval of Gandapur’s comments about the media, acknowledging that Gandapur should not have made such statements.

“To me, Gandapur’s comments appeared to be overly zealous and not reflective of his usual stance”, Imran Khan pointed out.

Khan reiterated his support for the media, describing their reporting under the prevailing pressure as a form of jihad. He criticized those calling for Gandapur’s apology, labeling them as cowards unfit for the party, and suggested they should leave if they cannot support Gandapur.

“Ali Amin should not have made such remarks”, Khan emphasized. He reiterated that journalists are working under immense pressure, calling their reporting efforts a form of “jihad.”

Two days ago, Khan had publicly backed Gandapur, asserting that anyone demanding an apology from him was unworthy of being in the party and should resign.

Speaking informally to journalists in Adiala Jail, Khan reaffirmed Gandapur’s representation of national sentiments and criticized the dissenting voices within the party.

Earlier on Sunday, K-P CM while addressing the rally at Islamabad’s Sangjani made severe allegations, labelling journalists as ‘sellouts’ and ‘brokers’. These statements were strongly condemned by reporters.

The next day, during a Senate session on Monday, journalists boycotted proceedings in protest against Gandapur’s speech. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar personally approached the journalists to offer an apology.

Simultaneously, in the National Assembly, parliamentary reporters also boycotted the session. Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub, accompanied by Barrister Gohar, visited the media gallery to apologise.

Journalists however had demanded a direct apology from Ali Amin Gandapur.

