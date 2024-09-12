Ben Affleck’s top priority revealed amid Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck is getting back in the “best shape” amid his ongoing divorce battle with Jennifer Lopez.

An insider spilled to In Touch Weekly that the 52-year-old filmmaker has dropped a ton of weight despite his fast food binges.

Ben’s always had this Achilles heel when it comes to his workouts – he keeps up with his cardio and lifts weights at home to keep his upper body tight, mainly because he’s so afraid of letting his pecs turn saggy and developing man b**bs,” said the source.

“But squatting and leg work isn’t his deal at all. He hates it. So, the butt’s droopy as a result and Ben’s kind of buried his head in the sand about the problem until now,” the confidant added.

A tipster continued that Ben is “changing his mind about it now” because the “divorce has him wanting to really buff up and get into the best possible shape – especially now that he’s back on the dating scene.”

“So, the trainer’s coming in, the junk’s being phased out, as are the cigarettes, and fixing his rear end is physical priority number one! He may opt for some new tattoos at some point soon, too, but that’s another story,” said the insider.

In May, multiple reports suggested that Ben and J. Lo were “headed for a divorce.” However, the two have not yet commented on their divorce.