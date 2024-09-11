‘Fake Bank Accounts Case’: SC permits Dr Dinshaw to travel to UK

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday approved Dr Dinshaw’s request to return his passport and permission to travel to the UK for his daughter’s wedding.

The request was granted by a three-member bench of the Supreme Court during the hearing of the application filed by Dr Dinshaw. Justice Jamal Mandokhail led the bench comprising Justice Shahzad Malik and Justice Musarrat Hilali.

As proceedings began, the NAB prosecutor informed the bench that the bureau doesn’t have any objection to Dr Dinshaw’s request to travel abroad.

At this juncture, Justice Shehzad Malik questioned the guarantee of Dr Dinshaw’s return, to which lawyer Farooq Naek responded that Dr Dinshaw was willing to submit surety bonds.

Naek further stated that since being granted bail in 2021, Dr Dinsha has not misused his bail. Justice Malik emphasized that the original bail order required the surrendering of the passport, questioning how the court could revisit its decision after three years.

Justice Musarrat Hilali questioned why the trial hadn’t commenced in four years and what NAB had been doing during this time.

Later, the SC allowed the suspect in fake bank accounts case to travel to UK.

TDr Dinshaw is required to return within two months and submit his passport to the trial court upon his return.