What time will the Harris-Trump presidential debate air? Everything you need to know

By News Desk
The highly anticipated Harris vs. Trump presidential debate will take place tonight, September 10, 2024, starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The debate will be held at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, and it will run for 90 minutes, with two commercial breaks.
The debate will air in Pakistan at 6:00AM on Wednesday.

You can watch the debate live on ABC, Fox News, MSNBC, CNN, and stream it on ABC News Live, Disney+, and Hulu. The debate will be moderated by David Muir and Linsey Davis.

The debate will follow strict rules, including no audience, no pre-written notes, and muted microphones except during the candidates’ speaking times. Trump won the coin toss and chose to have the final closing statement.

This will be the first of potentially two debates between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 election.

