Meghan Markle makes ‘dreadful mistake’ with ‘tasteless’ decision that will anger Royals

Meghan Markle has faced criticism for attending Oprah Winfrey’s book club event in California, which coincided with the eve of the second anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Royal biographer Richard Fitzwilliam, speaking to GB News, described Meghan’s appearance as a “dreadful mistake,” criticizing the timing and calling it an “absolutely tasteless” decision, especially on such a significant day for the Royal Family.

Fitzwilliam argued that the choice to attend the event during this period demonstrated a lack of sensitivity, given the emotional importance of the date for the Royal Family. This criticism adds to the ongoing tensions between Meghan, Prince Harry, and the royal institution.

The decision from Meghan could be a “nuclear explosion” for the royals as relations between the Sussexes and the family remain tense.