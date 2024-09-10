Shoaib Malik, Muhammad Hafeez among other international stars to play US Masters T10

Pakistan former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and ace all-rounder Shoaib Malik are all set to grace the forthcoming the US Masters T10.

According to details, Kamran Akmal, Umaid Asif, Sohail Khan, Mukhtar Ahmed, Anwar Ali, and Hussain Talat will be in action in the second edition of the tournament.

California Bolts had picked up Hussain Talat, whereas Mohammad Hafeez and Sohail Tanvir will be in action for the New York Warriors.

For the Detroit Falcons, fast bowler Imran Khan junior will be in action. Sohail Khan and Umaid Asif will represent the New York Warriors.

Veteran all-rounders Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Irfan will look to put the Atlanta Riders on the winning side, whereas Montreal Unity has inducted Rumman Raees, Mukhtar Ahmed, and Anwar Ali.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, and Aaron Finch, among other international stars, will be in action in the tournament.

– Pakistani players in Zim Afro T10 2024 –

Few days back, it was reported that Pakistan cricketers Sharjeel Khan, Asif Ali, and Shahnawaz Dahani are among the other Pakistan cricketers to feature in the forthcoming Zim Afro T10 2024.

According to details, the power-hitter batter, Asif Ali will represent the New York Strikers in the Zim Afro T10 2024, slated to happen from September 21 to September 29 in Harare.

Haider Ali and Shahnawaz Dahani will represent the Cape Town Samp Army , whereas Sharjeel Khan, Muhammad Irfan, and Yasir Shah had been picked up by the Durban Wolves.

Apart from Pakistani cricketers, the Zim Afro T10 Cup will also be studded with international stars like Jimmy Neesham, David Willey, Colin Munro, and Dawid Malan, who recently retired from international cricket.