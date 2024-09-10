‘Wear a cropped top with shorts’: Hira Khan recalls experience with casting scam

Actress Hira Khan remembered her experience with a casting scam when a director asked her to audition at night time, wearing short clothes.

“I was working on Mere Humsafar at that time, and one of my coworkers told me about this casting call for a project, by a prominent director,” Khan shared. “So I asked her to give me the contact number because that’s how it works – you share your portfolio and you get work.”

She continued, “I messaged him, but to my surprise, he didn’t even ask for my previous work, only the two pictures, and said, ‘We’ll record the audition and casting will be done on the basis of the audition’.”

“I was fine with it and told him to fix the audition for 3 pm the next day, but he insisted that I should come at 11 pm instead, and told me that it would be a private audition, with only himself and the producer, and I’ll have to wear a sleeveless, cropped top with shorts,” disclosed the actor.

“I clearly refused him saying, ‘I don’t wear such revealing clothes on screen,’ and hung up the call. Later I got to know from someone else that it was a scam,” Khan concluded.

On the work front, Hira Khan was last seen as the main protagonist Sara, in the serial ‘Woh Pagal Si’. She also received love and acclaim for her portrayal of Roomi in the mega-buster play ‘Mere Humsafar’.