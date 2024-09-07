Law will neither spare ‘toshakhana thieves,’ nor Katcha bandits: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the PTI has been repeatedly talking about “Jalsas” for the past month. However, PTI neither has the funds, the people, nor the facilitators to organize such rallies and Jalsas. She stated that rallies, protests, and sit-ins have become PTI’s business, and the protest party has now turned into a “Fitna party.”

She added that the PTI members are spewing venom against institutions daily through their statements and press conferences. The “Fitna party” is consumed with malice and prejudice against Maryam Nawaz. They even need to mention Maryam Nawaz’s name just to get headlines. Maryam Nawaz will hold the “Toshakhana thieves” accountable and will also bring the criminals of the “Katcha” area to justice.

The Azma Bokhari further stated that the agenda of the prisoner in Adiala is to lead the country toward a major disaster. Imran Khan is willing to go to any lengths to get out of jail. She warned that if the “Fitna party” incites chaos, hatred, or encourages arson in Punjab, the state machinery will respond. The thieves of Toshakhana and the national treasury are now concerned about the criminals in the “Katcha” region. The public should keep their eyes open to recognize their true enemies.