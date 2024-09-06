Elon Musk challenges suspension of X in Brazil

BRASILIA: Elon Musk and the social media platform X are intensifying their opposition to a recent suspension by the Brazilian Supreme Court, led by Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

The suspension was implemented after X failed to appoint a legal representative in Brazil, necessary for handling content moderation requests under Brazilian law.

Musk has resisted complying with de Moraes’ orders to remove disinformation, leading to the platform’s ban.

Musk and X have mobilised their resources to criticise de Moraes, alleging that his actions undermine democratic principles and free speech.

This includes the creation of the “Alexandre Files” account on X, which has been used to share documents and posts criticizing de Moraes’ judicial decisions.

The account has gained significant attention, accumulating over 124 million views and 377,000 followers.

Some of the shared documents contained sensitive personal information, leading to concerns about privacy violations.

Experts have criticised Musk’s portrayal of the situation, highlighting misunderstandings about Brazilian law.

David Nemer, an associate professor at the University of Virginia, noted that Brazil’s legal framework regarding free speech differs significantly from the US First Amendment.

In Brazil, platforms can be held liable for failing to comply with court orders to remove misinformation or defamatory content.

Other Brazilian experts and officials have defended the court’s actions.

João Brant, Brazil’s secretary of digital policies, explained that the suspension of X is a temporary measure until the platform complies with legal requirements.

Natalia Viana of Agência Pública also criticized Musk’s narrative, emphasizing that compliance with local laws is necessary for operating in Brazil.

Musk’s actions align with his broader stance on free speech and support for conservative causes.

His campaign against Brazilian regulations has been accompanied by support for political figures and narratives that challenge regulatory oversight.

This approach mirrors his earlier efforts to highlight alleged biases within Twitter’s previous management.