Embassy policies threaten Pakistani students’ future

Embassies are considered facilitators and guides for the countrymen living abroad. The primary role of an embassy is to support its citizens, especially when they encounter difficulties in a foreign land. However, the Pakistani embassy in Rome seems to be increasing challenges for the students who are hoping to secure scholarships in Italy.

On Aug 21, the Pakistani embassy in Rome posted a notice on its official social media page, as can be seen in the accompanying image above, to the effect that Pakistani students who have secured admissions in Italian universities but are still in Pakistan awaiting their visas would not have their scholarship documents, like income and property certificates, attested or legalised by the embassy through any third party.

According to the notice, the embassy will only process documents submitted in person by students who have already arrived in Italy. This announcement has become a major source of distress among those waiting for their visas in Pakistan. All Italian universities require these attested and legalised documents from the Pakistani embassy in Rome for scholarship applications.

In fact, they do not accept applications without embassy attestation. They even do not accept any apology regarding delay in the issuance of visas as all deadlines have to be strictly met.

Almost all students receive their visas after the scholarship deadlines have passed. To meet these deadlines, students have to send their documents to someone already in Italy to submit them on their behalf, using an official authorisation letter issued and attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan.

If the Pakistani embassy in Rome continues to refuse legalisation of documents, many Pakistani students will lose their hopes of winning scholarships despite being suitable and eligible candidates. The relevant authorities in Pakistan and the ambassador in Rome should review the decision.

The students deserve to focus on their education rather than facing unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles. Supporting students in the process of getting higher education is an investment in the future of our nation. If our youth are continuously deprived of better education abroad, and that, too, on a scholarship, where should our young go for seeking higher education?

FAHAD RIND

ROME, ITALY