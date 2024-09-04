Orya Maqbool petitions for bail over ‘disputed’ cyber crime charges

LAHORE: Renowned writer and anchor Orya Maqbool Khan has petitioned the Lahore High Court for bail in a cyber crime case.

Represented by his legal team, Khan has filed a bail application with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) listed as the respondent.

The application emphasizes that Khan is under judicial remand and asserts that there is no substantial evidence against him.

His lawyers argue that the FIA has failed to document any statements regarding Khan’s alleged tweets, suggesting that the accusations are rooted in malicious intent. They urge the court to grant bail and order his release.