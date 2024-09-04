No compromise on security in Malakand Division, IGP tells cops

SWAT: Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Akhtar Hayat on Wednesday reiterated the police force’s resolve to face all kinds of situations and render every sacrifice, declaring there will be no compromise on the law and order in any area of Malakand Division, especially Swat district.

Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Akhtar Hayat was chairing a high-level meeting of the senior police officials at the RPO Office in Saidu Sharif, Swat.

Upon arrival, IGP Hayat was offered a warm welcome at the Regional Police Office in Saidu Sharif.

He took notice of the recent terror incidents in Swat Dir, Bajur and Buner and issued directives to the district police officers concerned to ensure strict security arrangements in their respective districts.

Additional IG CTD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaukat Abbas, Regional Police Officer Malakand Muhammad Ali Khan, Swat DPO Dr Zahidullah, Sangla DPO Muhammad Imran, Lower Dir DPO Saleem Abbas Kalachi, Bajaur DPO Waqas Rafiq, Buner DPO Shah Hasan Khan along with SP CTD Swat Farooq Jan and other police officers attended the meeting.

On the occasion, Malakand RPO Muhammad Ali Khan gave a detailed briefing to the IGP regarding the law and order and security situation in the division given the prevailing situation.

IGP Hayat while reviewing the current security situation of Malakand Division instructed the police officers to protection of life and property of the people in the area and improve security arrangements in their respective areas.

He asked the police to come down hard on the criminals, especially those of banned outfits, besides improving intelligence in their areas.