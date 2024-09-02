Khalilur Rehman Qamar ‘honey trap case’: Nine accused placed under judicial remand

LAHORE: Judge Khalid Arshad of Lahore’s Anti-Terrorism Court has sent nine suspects to jail on judicial remand in the Khalilur Rehman Qamar ‘honey trap’ case.

During the proceedings, the investigating officer confirmed no further physical remand was needed.

On July 15, 2024, renowned Pakistani scriptwriter Khalilur Rehman Qamar was allegedly abducted and robbed in Lahore.

He reported the incident to the police on July 21, after being released following a ransom payment.

Qamar had allegedly been invited to Amna Arooj’s home under the pretense of discussing a drama project. However, his lawyer claims he was abducted by armed men.

However lawyer for Amna Arooj’s lawyer says that, Qamar’s manager initially contacted Amna under the guise of professional interest, but the interaction reportedly turned personal, with Qamar allegedly making demands.

Amna’s lawyer claims that Qamar insisted on another meeting, where he arrived intoxicated and pressured her for a physical relationship, threatening to leak photos if she refused.

Hasan Shah, identified as the alleged mastermind, then arrived and reportedly kidnapped both Amna and Qamar, though details of their ordeal remain unclear.

Amna later accused the police of torture, alleging they forced her to falsely label the incident as a honey trap. The case continues to unfold with significant developments.