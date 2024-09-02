China, Mali elevate ties to strategic partnership as leaders meet in Beijing

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Malian President Assimi Goita announced the elevation of China-Mali relations to a strategic partnership when the two leaders met in Beijing on Monday.

Goita is in Beijing to attend the upcoming 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), which will be held from Wednesday to Friday. China-Mali friendship was forged by the older generations of leaders of both countries, Xi said.

Noting the two sides issued a joint communique sixty years ago, which for the first time included the eight principles of China’s foreign aid such as respecting state sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs, Xi said those principles not only guide the long-term friendly cooperation between both countries, but also lead both China and Africa to promote the establishment of a new international order.

Xi added under the current circumstances, China is willing to carry forward the traditional friendship with Mali, continue to firmly support each other, and provide support within its capacity for Mali’s economic development and improvement of people’s livelihood.

China will continue to encourage Chinese enterprises to invest in Mali and deepen cooperation in agriculture, energy, mineral development and infrastructure construction, Xi said, adding that he hopes Mali will provide security guarantees and policy convenience for Chinese enterprises.

China always supports the African people in independently determining their future and destiny and stands ready to collaborate with Mali and other African countries in pursuing modernization paths tailored to their respective national conditions, said the Chinese president.

The upcoming FOCAC summit aims to draw up a new blueprint for China-Africa cooperation in the new era, jointly advance modernization and build a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future, Xi said, adding that, China is ready to work with Mali and other African countries to make the summit a complete success.

Goita felt gratitude for the warm and friendly reception in Beijing. The two peoples enjoy a brotherly friendship and bilateral cooperation is sincere and pragmatic, Goita said.

Mali hopes to further consolidate the friendship with China, upgrade the strategic partnership, and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in agriculture, energy, mining and security, Goita added.

There is only one China in the world and Mali firmly upholds the one-China principle, Goita said, adding that both countries respect national sovereignty and independence and oppose interference in other countries’ internal affairs.

Mali appreciates China’s efforts and contributions to promoting regional and world peace and development, and looks forward to close multilateral coordination with China, Goita said.