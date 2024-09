The Bharchundi Sharif area of Ghotki district has been inundated for some time. Due to political and administrative apathy, the already dilapidated roads are now unfit for commute. Additionally, in the event of a medical emergency, most patients struggle to receive timely treatment, and some of them even die while being transported to hospital. The relevant authorities should facilitate the life of locals.

JUNAID SOOMRO

GHOTKI