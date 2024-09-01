NATIONAL

Save Gaza campaigners released by Islamabad police

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: All the volunteers, including former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad, leader of the Save Gaza campaign, and his wife Humaira Tayyaba, have been released after being arrested for violating Section 144.

The group was detained Saturday at Express Chowk for participating in a protest despite the imposed Section 144, which prohibits gatherings.

According to Islamabad Police, the arrested individuals were released following communication between the police and the leadership of the Jamaat-e-Islami.

The released individuals include former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad, his wife Humaira Tayyaba, and other volunteers.

It’s worth noting that the former senator and others were arrested for violating Section 144. Police have stated that no group or organization is permitted to hold protests due to the enforcement of Section 144.

Earlier this year, on June 22, former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad met with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, following which the Save Gaza sit-in, which had been ongoing in Islamabad for 41 days, was called off.

Previous article
Punjab govt decides to deny relief in electricity bills to power thieves
Next article
Manchhar Lake water level surges to RL-117 with Kachho floods
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Moumita Debnath rape-murder case: Police release CCTV footage of suspect Sanjay...

On Saturday, local police released CCTV footage of Sanjay Roy, the primary suspect in the rape and murder case of Dr. Moumita Debnath, a...

King Charles upset with Prince William, Kate after they make major mistake

Prince William and Prince Harry next meeting location and date revealed

Prince Harry and Prince William cause major drama at uncle’s funeral

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.