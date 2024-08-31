NATIONAL

Police arrest JI former senator Mushtaq Ahmed in Islamabad

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police on Saturday arrested former Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) during a march organized by the party to express solidarity with the people of Gaza.

The authorities have imposed section 144 in Islamabad according to which gatherings without prior permission from the district administration were prohibited.

The administration warned that violators would face legal action, reiterating that any procession or protest without approval is unlawful.

The march, which took place near D-Chowk led to the arrest of more than 20 participants, including two women, for violating Section 144.

The district administration has urged citizens to refrain from participating in unauthorized activities, stressing the importance of adhering to the legal restrictions in place.

