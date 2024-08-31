King Charles gets massive pay rise for less work as cancer holds him back from official duties

King Charles is set to receive a substantial pay increase, with his official annual income rising by over 50%, according to official accounts. The boost in income comes from a surge in profits from the crown estate, totaling £1.1 billion. This increase will see the sovereign grant, which funds the official duties of the royal family, jump from £86 million in 2024-25 to £132 million in 2025-26.

Currently, the monarchy receives 12% of the crown estate profits to support its activities, including the ongoing 10-year, £369 million renovation of Buckingham Palace. Royal aides have indicated that the additional funds will be directed towards completing the palace’s refurbishment by 2027.

The sovereign grant is scheduled for review in 2026-27 to reassess the amount allocated to the monarchy, ensuring that it remains at an “appropriate level.”

But due to his cancer treatment he will be doing less work this year with 2300 appearances this year compared to 2700 last year. This means he will be getting 50% more money for doing 15% less work.